If Grey’s Anatomy viewers weren’t prepared for the Season 16 exit of Dr. Alex Karev to reconnect with Izzie, then they definitely aren’t ready for the crazy season ahead. Fans have already been teased with the trailer that gave them some insight on the three-hour crossover event on Thursday, Nov. 12 with Station 19. Now, Jake Borelli, who plays surgical resident Dr. Levi Schmitt, is happily revealing some of the Season 17 scoop, which, of course, drops us five weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID is a really, really hard world and I think it’s going to be interesting to see how the doctors deal with COVID in all respects,” he says to Entertainment Tonight. “But hospitals have been the hardest hit and I think it’s going to be interesting to see into the lives of these doctors. This is Shondaland, so I would definitely have some tissues ready for sure.”

Does that mean a Grey Sloan doctor will contract coronavirus? While that seems like a plausible storyline, Morelli is keeping mum about that possibility. What he is revealing aligns with the Season 17 teaser that promised a “shocking, jaw-dropping ending.”

“When that ending happened, huge gasp,” he explains. “We were all just, like, hoping they would give us script No. 3, which they didn’t so we had to just — just like you have to wait — but all I know is episode 3, you guys are going to enjoy just as much… We love it because it’s a roller coaster. It’s a Shondaland roller coaster and this season is going to be no different.”

Shonda Rhimes always takes us on a wild ride when the characters are in dramatic emergency situations, but she never forgets to add some spice to their personal lives. Schmico — Nico (Alex Landi) and Levi’s nickname — may be done for now, but it’s doubtful Rhimes will put them on the back burner forever. Even though the couple split, Borelli seems to think that the pandemic will “bring a lot to light in terms of what’s important to a person,” and on the flip side, “it also makes things a lot more difficult.”

“I’m a huge fan of Schmico,” Borelli teases. “It makes me so giddy. I hope [Nico] does [have a change of heart] because I truly believe that Levi deserves more than what he gave him in season 16, so we’ll see if it changes him. I have hope.”

The three-hour Grey’s Anatomy/Station 19 crossover event premieres on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

