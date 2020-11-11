Queen Elizabeth, 94, is the longest-reigning monarch in British history and has been on the throne for the past 68 years — and according to royal experts, she will step down when she turns 95-years-old next year. This is a moment Prince Charles has been waiting for according to Us Weekly. “This is something he’s dreamed about his entire life — he sees it as his birthright, and Her Majesty would find it extremely difficult to deprive him of that.”

The Queen is nearing the age Prince Philip was when he retired from official duties and reportedly is putting things in motion. “Her Majesty is mindful of her age and wants to make sure when the time comes, the transition of the Crown is seamless,” a former senior member of the royal household told Express UK.

The Prince of Wales, who will be turning 72 on Saturday is next in line to the throne, however, wouldn’t be crowned King just yet. The Queen can’t retire without abdication according to succession rules, but can however give up her royal duties and responsibilities due to health concerns. So, while Prince Charles could assume her royal responsibilities, his mother would still remain Britain’s monarch in name and title until Her Majesty passed away, at which point he would be crowned King and assume the throne.

Until then, “Charles has made it quite clear that he intends to slim down the monarchy and reduce the number of full-time working members of the family to those in the immediate line of succession,” Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell told Us Weekly.

Prince William would be next in line, followed by Prince William’s three children with Kate Middleton: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

