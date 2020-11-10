Brendan McLoughlin Celebrates Wife Miranda Lambert On Her 37th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Miranda Lambert! The country singer celebrated her 37th birthday today with the help of her husband Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin showed love to his wife with this heartfelt tribute on Instagram and it is too sweet. Warning: You may get emotional.

“Would love to just wish a happy birthday to my amazing wife. Not only am I thankful, but I am so proud to be able to call you my wife. You are the most genuine and caring person I truly have ever met,” McLoughlin began, sharing a carousel of adorable photos of Lambert.

The last picture in the Instagram carousel shows Lambert surrounded by some furry friends, which melts our hearts.

“The amount of rescue dogs we have says it all. You go above and beyond to make sure those around you are always happy,” McLoughlin continued. (Is that a collective ‘Awwwww…’ we hear?).

McLoughlin’s birthday post didn’t end there, he continued by sharing his favorite thing about his wife. “The list is endless of all the reasons why I love you, but there’s one that holds a special place. It is how you stay true to who you are. No matter what hurdles life has thrown in the way, you have always stayed true to your heart and that says more than you will ever know. I love you and I hope you have such an amazing birthday.”

Lambert and McLoughlin have been married since January 2019, when they held a super-secret ceremony on a farm just outside of Nashville.

