Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Dating Jeff Dye Amid Divorce From Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari looks like she is ready to move on! Six months after her divorce announcement from Jay Cutler, the TV personality is slowly getting back into the dating scene. Cavallari has been spotted with comedian Jeff Dye over the last few weeks. The first sighting was in October in Chicago, where the couple was seen kissing in a bar, according to TMZ. But before anyone starts to take this relationship too seriously, remember that Cavallari is a busy businesswoman and mom to sons, Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.

“Kristin is doing great. She is busy with her children and doesn’t have much time to date. She enjoys spending time with Jeff, though,” a source told People. “They have been on several dates. He makes her laugh and is easy to get along with. She is having a good time with him.”

The source mentioned that their relationship is “nothing serious yet.” While she may not be ready to call him her boyfriend, there are definitely feelings there. Another source elaborates that it’s Dye’s sense of humor that helping her get through a difficult time.

“Jeff is a super cool and funny guy who makes her laugh,” they shared. “She’s having fun but taking it super slow.”

Slow is definitely her motto right now and it makes sense not to rush into anything serious since her divorce to Cutler isn’t finalized. Cavallari and her ex are also navigating their way through the first year of co-parenting, which is never easy. They have managed to successfully celebrate Halloween as a family unit and they already have the Thanksgiving menu planned out.

After revealing the last few years of her marriage were a challenge, Cavallari is understandably wanting to have some fun.

