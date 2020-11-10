Ryan Reynolds Exposes Hugh Jackman for the ‘Monster’ He Truly Is

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ bromance began when they co-starred in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009 (also when their infamous frenemies prank war began). Over the years, the two have taken the time to good-naturedly rib each other in the most unusual ways. In 2018, Jackman tried to record a sweet birthday message for a fan while Reynolds continually interrupted with the song, “Tomorrow” from Annie. And there will probably be nothing that will top the time Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal convinced Reynolds that a holiday event was an ugly sweater party. He showed up in a red-and-green sweater with a giant gold bow.

This year, the duo are getting in the holiday spirit with Sam’s Club by sharing some exciting news in a hilarious Instagram video. Jackman and Reynolds are taking their playful rivalry to the next level by letting us decide who is the winner in their ongoing social media pranks — all for a great cause.

“You know they say the holidays are a time for forgiveness,” says Reynolds. “And if we’re being honest, the two of us have a lot to be sorry for,” adds Jackman.

The clip takes us through their “battles” from the last year. Who was the worst of the lot, Jackman or Reynolds? “Hugh, forgive me, for exposing you for the monster you truly are,” jokes Reynolds with the most deadpan face.

“Mmm, yes and everyone, but Ryan, please forgive me for even engaging with someone of his emotional maturity,” quips Jackman. That’s when Reynolds jumps in with his charitable idea, “You know what? Forgiveness sucks! Let’s have the people pick a winner.”

If you decide to pick Jackman as your prank-war winner, the money will be donated to his Laughing Man Foundation to help coffee farming communities globally. It will also confirm that “Ryan is the canned cranberry sauce of human beings.” LOL!

And If you’re thinking Reynolds is the No. 1 prankster this year, a charitable contribution will be made to the Sick Kids Foundation to provide “compassionate care.” And yes, you will be voting for the fact that “like mistletoe, Hugh just makes things awkward.”

The pals then summed up what the holidays truly mean to all of us. “So I guess the holidays aren’t about forgiveness after all,” says Jackman. “Nah, it’s always an emotional brawl with friends, loved ones, also hated ones,” Reynolds adds as he points to Jackman.

The rivalry continues, stay tuned for the 2021 sequel.

