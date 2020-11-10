The beloved game show host Alex Trebek has been the host of Jeopardy! for 36 years having first started in 1984. On Monday, the first episode aired following Trebeck’s death and was opened with an emotional tribute honoring the legendary TV personality. “This is an enormous loss, for our staff, crew, for his family, for his millions of fans,” executive producer Mike Richards said. “(Trebek) loved this show, and everything it stood for. In fact, he taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago. He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness and for his love of his family.”

It was revealed that Trebek had filmed 35 additional episodes that will, in fact, be airing through December. “That’s what he wanted,” Richards continued.

After Trebek announced he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019, a poll from Morning Consult found that 50% of Jeopardy! fans would stop watching the show if Trebek was no longer the host. So, will Jeopardy! decide to replace Trebek? According to Variety, sources have said the studio has had conversations prior to Trebek’s diagnosis about who might take over the position. And while the show has not announced who the new host might be, Anderson Cooper has been dubbed as a potential contender yet is not “currently pursuing the position.”

ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos has also reportedly been considered along with CNN legal analyst Laura Coates and LA Kings hockey announcer Alex Faust. However, Variety reports that Ken Jennings, who won the “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” tournament was brought in by the studio in September as a consulting producer, and that he may be the frontrunner to become the new host of Jeopardy!.

