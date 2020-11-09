Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
happy and healthy at home
Newsletters
Newsletters

Ivana Trump Says Ex-Husband Donald Trump Is Not a Good Loser

Sara Kitnick
Ivana Trump at arrivals for Gabrielle's
Ivana Trump Jason Mendez/Everett Collection.
Supreme Court Chief Justice William Howard
FILE-This July 4, 1923 file photo
President Herbert Hoover and his wife
Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt with their
View Gallery 15 Images

Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump wants the dust to settle. “I just want this whole thing to be over with, one way or the other,” she told People of the election. But since Trump, 74, refuses to accept the results of the presidential election, things probably won’t be over for quite some time.

The president has told the American people the 2020 election was “stolen” from him and that Biden received fraudulent votes — neither arguments have any evidentiary support. Even Twitter decided (finally) to notify us that Trump’s claims were not rooted in fact.

“He’s not a good loser,” Ivana said of her ex-husband. “He doesn’t like to lose, so he’s going to fight and fight and fight.” The Trump campaign has filed over a dozen lawsuits in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona. So, it looks like fighting is exactly what he’s trying to do.

 

But according to CNN, those closest to him are trying to have the fight stop — both Jared Kushner and first lady Melania Trump have told the president he should come to terms with not being re-elected. The President’s son-in-law and senior adviser reportedly advised him to concede, and other sources told CNN Melania has urged him to accept the election loss. Yet Trump’s sons Donald Jr., and Eric continue to reject the results echoing their father’s statements that the election was “stolen” from them.

While denying the results publically, multiple sources told CNN President Trump “has not denied the outcome of the election privately,” but continues to publicly. Sources also said he is doing what he can to delay formal certification of the results.

Before you go, click here to see the women Donald Trump has tried to silence.

Donald Trump Melania Trump

 

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link

Copyright © 2020 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad