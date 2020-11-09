Princess Diana’s Brother Just Shared a Never-Before Seen Photo of His Sister

Princess Diana passed away 23 years ago yet her absence is still felt by not only her family but the world — and not a day goes by that her younger brother, Charles Spencer, doesn’t think about his older sister. Spencer posted a rare photo of the two of them as children on Twitter in honor of his sister. He didn’t caption the photo but let the memory speak for itself. Diana has her arm wrapped protectively around her little brother’s shoulder as they both stare into the camera with their sweet faces. She’s dressed in a stylish pink-and-white striped dress while Spencer sports a golf shirt with high-waisted blue shorts.

Spencer has been in the news recently after The Sunday Times revealed journalist Martin Bashir forged bank statements before Diana’s BBC November 1995 interview. Bashir tried to convince Spencer that his staff was leaking information about Diana and her family for money. Spencer is still boiling mad about the situation all of these years later because he was the one who helped Bashir secure the interview with his sister.

“This was what led me to talk to Diana about such things. This in turn led to the meeting where I introduced Diana to Bashir, on 19 September 1995. This then led to the interview,” he told People. “The BBC have so far refused to acknowledge the above. They claim Diana wasn’t misled. They have ignored my inquiry as to whether the apology over their false bank statements extends to the ones that actually persuaded Diana to meet Bashir.”

According to the BBC, the documents did not affect the legendary interview, where Diana painfully shared there were “three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.” She was referring to husband Prince Charles, who was also involved with his then-mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles. The network has since apologized to Spencer, but they refuse to open a new investigation regarding the incident that occurred 25 years ago.

Spencer still carries the guilt of introducing his sister to Bashir, even though the royal couple’s marriage was tumultuous from the moment they walked down the aisle. Yet Spencer is doing his best by protecting his sister’s beloved legacy long after her passing.

