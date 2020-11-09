Scott Disick has apparently been dating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s 19-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin. The 37-year-old father of three was seen arriving with Hamlin at Kendall Jenner’s 25th “top secret” birthday party (the one where pics weren’t allowed to be posted on social media, except everyone posted anyways), and a week later the two were spotted at a fancy Italian restaurant leading the internet to believe they were on a romantic date. According to Us Weekly, Disick posted a picture of his pasta dish and wrote, “my love.” And while it’s not clear if he was talking about his love of linguine and clams or Amelia, he definitely does love hanging out with 19-year-old models.

Disick’s former girlfriend, Sofia Richie was 19 when they first started dating — something Sofia’s dad Lionel was not too thrilled about according to a source who said he was, “scared to death.” Sofia, now 22, and Disick called it quits just a few months ago after dating on and off since 2017. According to E!, their age difference was a reason they split. “Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue,” the insider revealed. “He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses.”

Just prior to Disick’s date night with Hamlin, he was seen taking out both 28-year-old model Megan Blake Irwin and also 24-year-old model Bella Banos. “At first, Scott was just my friend,” Banos told InTouch at the time. “But he got to know me on a different level. We’re super connected. Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

So, despite sources saying a large age difference is a problem for Disick, it’s quite clear that’s not true. Disick has however been spending more time with Kourtney Kardashian. “Kourtney and Scott’s relationship has taken a bit of shift recently – spending more time together and being more kind with each other,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Scott has always loved Kourtney, and the door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place.”

The pair share three children together, Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5. Caitlyn Jenner told Entertainment Tonight in September she hopes they’ll get back together. “I would hope he can kinda get his act together.” She said. “They’ve got all these kids together. I think always it’s the best for the kids to have a mother and a father that’s right there all the time. I don’t know if that’s ever gonna work out.”

“Kourtney and Scott are both good parents. Whether they work it out themselves for a lasting relationship, I don’t know. That’s a Kourtney question.”

