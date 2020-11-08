All the Celebrities Who Celebrated a Biden-Harris Win

On November 7, after numerous days of uncertainty, history was made as Joe Biden became the 46th President-Elect, with Senator Kamala Harris of California as his Vice President-Elect. Although previously a presidential rival of Biden, Harris joined the Democratic ticket as his running mate in August. Harris has now made history as the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to hold national office by a major party. The election was a long and arduous battle for the Democrats who came together to defeat the incumbent President Donald Trump. On this momentous day, many celebrities took to social media to celebrate the Biden-Harris win.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga was one of the celebrities who performed at a Joe Biden rally in Pittsburgh the night before the 2020 election. In an emotional post, Gage posted a picture of herself hugging the President-Elect and wrote: “@joebiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️”

The singer also had a message for Donald Trump on Twitter, pleading for him to concede and “do his part in a peaceful transition of power.”

Madonna

Posting a viral clip of CNN’s Van Jones, Madonna captioned her post “God Bless America—-We came Thruuuuuuu 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 ! 💪💪🏻💪🏼💪🏽💪🏾💪🏿 @vanjones68 #bidenharris2020”.

Mindy Kaling

In a heartwarming post, Mindy Kaling posted a tribute to Kamala Harris and the many lives she’s touched with her monumental win — including her and her daughter. “Crying and holding my daughter, “look baby, she looks like us.” Giving us all of the feels.

Chrissy Teigen

For Chrissy Teigen, her celebratory post was dedicated to her kids. The relieved parent shared a sweet photo of her two babies, Miles and Luna, watching the screen that announced Biden’s win. “democracy restored, faith renewed,” wrote Teigen. Of course, the model wouldn’t be the infamous social media troll we all know and love without taking a jab at the Trump family in her next post.

Tagging Donald Trump, Ivanka, Jarred Kushner, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr; Chrissy Teigen posted a video of her and John Legend dancing along to rapper YG’s FDT — otherwise known as “Fuck Donald Trump”. “BLOCK PARTY,” wrote Teigen in one comment. In another, she addressed why she failed to tag Donald Trump’s second daughter Tiffany. “I didn’t tag Tiffany because I feel like there’s still hope for her. I mean she’s in deep but there’s one acrylic nail tip, sticking straight out the ground”.

Kate Hudson

In an impassioned Instagram post, Kate Hudson shared a picture of the Statue of Liberty and thanked all of the poll workers who worked tirelessly over the course of the last few days. In her caption, she admitted she was moved to tears by this “beautiful moment in history”.

Lizzo

A teary Lizzo shared a video of herself explaining what a Biden-Harris win meant to her. She began by saying, “There are a few times in this country where I am hopeful. I feel like every time that I’m hopeful, it gets taken away from me. And this time I was hopeful and I was scared.” Through tears, she continued: “This is the end of the four-year term that felt like a thousand years.”

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon called for unity in acknowledging the tremendous strides women have made in the U.S. Writing: “Today is a monumental day. No matter what side you are on, let’s take a moment to recognize how far women have come in this country. Thinking about all those who shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for a woman to * finally * be Vice President of the United States makes me so emotional. Sojourner Truth. Harriet Tubman. Shirley Chisholm. Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Kamala Harris. I salute them all. And to the young girls of our nation… DREAM BIG. Anything is possible. 🇺🇸”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Talk about a good throwback shot! Paltrow dug up this gem of a picture with Harris in honor of history being made. “A momentous day for women all around the globe as @kamalaharris makes history. Congratulations Madame Vice President,” wrote the Goop mogul.

P.S Can we talk about both of these ladies’ necklace game? SO strong.

Jennifer Lopez

On her Instagram story, Jennifer Lopez shared a video of herself crying saying, “I am just crying tears of joy. I hope that we can all come together and love each other and appreciate each other, it’s a new day. Like they are saying it’s time to heal deep wounds and come together….. History is being made today for all little girls who got loud across the world.”