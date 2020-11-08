Kim Kardashian Celebrates Biden-Harris Win, Indicating She Likely Didn’t Vote for Her Husband

Many celebrities have expressed their feelings towards Kanye West’s 2020 presidential run. While we certainly did not expect them to be as vocal as Jennifer Aniston, we’ve all been wondering what exactly the Kardashian-Jenner clan has thought about West’s presidential bid.

Unsurprisingly, the family has been rather quiet and has refused to make any public comments on the situation (except for when Kourtney posted this picture seemingly endorsing her brother in law). Now that Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the Presidential race, Kim Kardashian West has finally spoken out. And her response is not in support of her husband.

The Skims creator has posted her support for Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. In three different tweets, she has quoted the President-Elect and Vice President-Elect‘s victory tweets with red white, and blue hearts. It really seems as though Kardashian-West is celebrating the win despite her husband’s own failed campaign.

This is the first time she’s made any public comments in regards to the presidency. Sure, she’s posted reminders to her followers of the importance of voting, but it should be noted she strategically never said for whom.

It’s understandably a tough situation for Kim. On the one hand, she may not have wanted to upset her husband. Which many have indicated West’s current behavior is a result of his mental health struggles with bipolar disorder. But on the other hand, she has a huge platform that could have made a difference had she voiced her support of Biden earlier.

Many cast their votes for her husband that could have gone to one of the other two candidates running. The Hill reported that West actually received about 60,000 votes in the election. Her and her family’s failure to speak out against West running definitely made a significant impact.

Whether she truly supports Biden and Harris is unclear, for all we know she may just have wanted to go with the crowd. Nevertheless, Kardashian-West has finally found her voice, we just wish she did so sooner.

