Rachael Ray Says Her New Home Is Finally Being Rebuilt After Burning Down

Rachael Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, lost their Adirondacks home in upstate New York to the devastating fires in August and have finally started to rebuild. The TV personality revealed their rebuilding has already commenced. It will be a place where they will create new memories after the blaze tore through their home.

According to USA Today, their roof and second floor were completely destroyed and the first floor suffered from major water damage — but thankfully, Ray, her husband, and their puppy, Bella Boo, were safe. Ray has been reflective of the loss of her home and its priceless contents that can never be replaced.

“On August 9th, my house burned. 15 years of memories; 40 years of notebooks, drawings, thoughts, my life’s work. It took about one hour for this house to come down — and in my mind, it took decades before it was even built,” she said on The Rachael Ray Show. “In the years that I lived here, I learned an awful lot. In the few weeks since it burned, I think I’ve learned even more.”

On Friday, Ray and Cusimano delivered great news on the show that their home construction is “well underway” during a viewer Q&A. “They took it all away [the burnt remnants] and that was very hard,” Ray reveals. “We had to watch out the back window while we were making the show with you guys.”

“They took big burnt pieces of our house away … [for] two weeks almost,” John said.

Ray has continued to film her show from the guest house on the Lake Luzerne property, where they relocated at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The construction will take them through the spring, but the couple has a very positive attitude about the entire situation.

“Then there was a giant rectangular hole in the ground that looked like the abyss,” Rachael shared. “Now they’re doing the outside framing, so it looks like there’s a footprint of a house again which is great. But there won’t be a house finished there until probably next May.”

Before you go, click here to see the biggest and most expensive celebrity homes.