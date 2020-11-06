Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Matthew Broderick Opens Up About Married Life with Sarah Jessica Parker

Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker
After 23 years of marriage, Matthew Broderick has the secret to a happy life with wife Sarah Jessica Parker. If you’re expecting something earth-shattering… well, it’s actually good, old-fashioned advice.

“I don’t know. I keep reading communication.. and she’s my best friend. Uh, any cliché you want,” he laughed during an interview with Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM Radio Andy’s Quarantined with Bruce. After joking with the radio host, he gushed about his talented wife and what she means to him. “I don’t know the secret at all, but I’m very grateful and I love her and, it’s amazing,” he said.

The couple has a lot to be thankful for, including their three children they are raising, James Wilkie, 18, and twins Marion Loretta and Tabitha Hodge, 11. Even with this house of bliss, the couple has been the subject of gossip about the state of their marriage. Parker slammed the National Enquirer on Instagram in 2019 for a false report. “Why not celebrate a marriage of 22 years and relationship of 27 years?” she wrote. “Because, despite your endless harassment and wasted ink, we are nearing 3 decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home. There’s your ‘scoop’ from a ‘reliable source.’”

May 19th, 2020 23 years. We've come a long way baby. X, SJ

Don’t mess with SJP! Broderick is also doubling down on the strength of his family in his recent interview. He bragged about Parker’s talent in their COVID-delayed Broadway show, Plaza Suite.

“And, you know, speaking of how talented my wife is, I should also say that getting to do this play, even though we only just did it in Boston for a little while, Plaza Suite, you know, she was so, so good in it. And I hadn’t really, had never acted with her onstage and had never really acted with her at all. And I was just reminded of how funny and smart and know what a great comic actor she is, or actor, never mind the comic part. But, she just, she’s very good at it. So it’s, I hope everybody gets to see her do it.”

After 23 years of marriage, the couple is proving that not only can they live together in love, they can also work together in peace.

