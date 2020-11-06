Queen Elizabeth Tries Desperately to Reunite the Royal Family in Time for the Holidays

Queen Elizabeth wants her family to get along! The 94-year-old monarch wants to see the Royal Family put aside all the drama and come together in time for the holidays. According to sources, the Queen has arranged for a group counseling session in hopes of uniting the family.

“The fact that the Queen is even considering something as New-Age as a family counselling session given how old she is, shows how bad things are,” a royal insider told Australian outlet, New Idea. Apparently, the Queen sees no other option for reconciliation without professional help. “The Queen doesn’t trust that the Sussexes, Cambridges and Prince Charles will ever be able to sort out their differences on their own,” the insider continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan were supposed to have been in the UK over the holidays but since their privacy lawsuit was postponed, the couple who now live in California might opt out of traveling — and with the COVID pandemic, the usual holiday festivities in Norfolk might be canceled. But even if the usual Sandringham Estate traditions were still happening, according to Vanity Fair, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have told friends they are”not ready” for a family reunion.

While rifts within the Mountbatten-Windsor clan reportedly began when Prince Harry officially exited the family, according to royal expert Robert Lacey, the Duke would have left with our without Meghan. “Clearly, the royal plan and expectation was that Harry would marry a nice, interesting girl called Henrietta or Annabel and go and live in the country and be happy with the role of spare, just as he had been very loyally during the early years of the marriage of William and Kate.”

“[Meghan] offered a more challenging and inspiring and creative destiny than being his brother’s perpetual backup,” Lacey continued.

Well, regardless of why the family feud began, Queen Elizabeth is doing all that she can to squash this family drama in time for the holidays.

