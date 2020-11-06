Lori Loughlin’s prison sentence is well underway, but it looks like she might be released early. Loughlin was expected to be released on Dec. 27, but because this date falls on a Sunday, the 56-year-old actress could be home before Christmas. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ website, “inmates may be released if their release date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, on the last preceding weekday.” Loughlin may be getting her wish of being home for Christmas with her family.

That would also be a fortunate turn of events given the fact that she has reportedly been a “wreck” behind bars. “Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result, but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears,” a source told Us Weekly.

It’s kind of obvious that prison isn’t a place she’d enjoy. As Holli Coulman, a former federal inmate and consultant for Wall Street Prison Consultants told the Mercury News, it’s “not pleasant.” Obviously.

The Fuller House star originally pleading not guilty after being accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to ensure her daughter’s Isabella Rose Oliva Jade’s acceptance to the University of Southern California — but the actress finally took accountability and confessed.

“I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” Loughlin said. “I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, it only underlined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments. More broadly and more importantly, I now understand that my decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society generally and the higher education system more specifically.”

Loughlin could have faced up to 50 years in prison but it looks like she’ll be serving less than three months.

