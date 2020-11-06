Tarek El Moussa Is Responding to Comments About His Chemistry With Christina Anstead

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead and have just announced they’ve started filming on a landmark 10th season of their real estate reality show Flip or Flop, and the clip Tarek is sharing to promote the season has fans doing a double-take at these exes’ chemistry. While Tarek is currently engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, Christina has recently split from husband Ant Anstead — and some fans are wondering if her newly single status has anything to do with the ~vibes~ they’re feeling between these two. Maybe it’s just the same old Christina and Tarek sass that made them work as co-stars all along, but Tarek responding to comments about their chemistry and even re-sharing Christina’s stories with the same clip have fans wondering (read: hoping) there’s something more.

In the clip, newly single Christina makes fun of Tarek for wearing a fur-lined parka while she’s wearing a t-shirt and jeans. “Weird like one of us is dressed like it’s so-cal – the other – antarctica,” she wrote on her story, which Tarek re-shared. They poke fun at each other in the video too.

“I went to Paris and it was cold and I wanted to look fancy,” Tarek tells the producers while Christina laughs next to him. “She’s just hating on me because she’s dressed like a 9-year-old boy and I look like I’m in a GQ magazine.”

Fans didn’t hold back how much they loved the exchange — “You too are going to get back together. I just see it now!!” one wrote, with many more chiming in to say the same. But it was Tarek’s response to a comment saying “you two have great chemistry on flip or flop” that really caught our eye.

“😎😎😎,” the star wrote back.

Tarek El and Christina ended their marriage at the end of 2016, after seven years of marriage, welcoming their two kids Taylor Reese and Brayden James, and starting Flip or Flop together in 2013. While their relationship saw its ups and downs, including Tarek’s cancer battle and Christina’s fertility struggles, the two have remained fast friends to this day.

