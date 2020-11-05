OK, there’s no doubt we love a good lookalike photo, and John Legend has certainly had his share of adorable twinning pics with son Miles — but the singer’s recent Instagram post is even more proof (not that we needed it) that his son is his total mini-me. In a new photo, Miles is serving some seriously adorable looks, and honestly, it’s just the serotonin boost we need as we anxiously await the election results. Take a peek at the cuteness below. Warning: It may cause you to mindlessly smile at your screen like a dork.

That smile! The curly hair! The ears! Cuteness-overload. Legend captioned the post: “Mini-me cautiously/optimistically watching these election results come in.” Miles has nailed his father’s signature warm smile. I mean, this is basically John in 3-foot form. If this were photoshopped onto a taller body, we’d be fooled and think it was Legend himself.

Clearly, we’re not alone in thinking the two look like twins. Adoring comments flooded in for the duo. One comment read, “Daddy’s carbon paper 😍😍.” Another fan wrote, “He is the cuteness we all need right now.” Which is so true.

We’re hoping that all of the comments will spur Legend to share a father-son selfie next. Because that would be, well… legendary.

