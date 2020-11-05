Salma Hayek’s Stunning New Throwback Picture Has a Secret Message

Salma Hayek never fails to lift our spirits with her treasure trove of photos, whether she’s enjoying a day in the pool, teasing us with her new Halloween costume, or giving a lil nod to everyone’s greatest source of anxiety this week. Today, Hayek went through our favorite collection: her endless throwbacks from past goofy talk show appearances, sultry modeling shoots, and glam red carpets. In the pic shared today, the actress is wearing a strapless royal blue gown that looks like it was sewn on to her — and if you can tear your eyes away from her hourglass figure (good luck), you’ll notice there’s a secret message behind the photo.

Hayek’s never one to hide her feelings, so while we anxiously await the results of the US Presidential election, she figured she’d rustle up what she could for good luck — and no doubt pushing a few buttons along the way.

“Today I was inspired to find a #tbt where I was wearing blue,” she wrote. “I hope this time it’s good luck. 💙.”

We’ll take luck wherever we can get it, and we love a celeb who’s not afraid to make their Biden/Harris vote heard loud and proud, as fellow stars Chelsea Handler, John Legend, and more have in recent weeks. In the meantime, at least Hayek wearing the hell out of this gown is a better distraction than refreshing the news.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who fight hard to keep their partners and kids away from paparazzi.

