It’s been over a year since Tarek El Moussa got engaged to Selling Sunset‘s Heather Rae Young and wedding plans are in full force. With the pandemic still raging, the couple has made a few changes to the big day.

“We don’t want to have a super big wedding, but our small wedding is probably gonna be someone else’s big wedding, so we’ll see how things go,” he told People. “But we’re planning on doing it far enough out to where hopefully the pandemic settles down a little.” So it’s a small wedding for them, but not a small wedding to others. Let’s call it a medium-sized wedding.

So where is the location for their nuptials? Well, that has also changed several times during the planning stages. Their original engagement spot on Catalina Island is officially off the list. “I can’t confirm where, but it was going to possibly be Catalina Island and it’s no longer gonna be Catalina Island, so stay tuned,” he teased.

El Moussa hints at a possible destination wedding outside of the U.S. saying, “What if it’s not in America?” Cabo had been an option back when the couple was planning a Summer 2021 wedding. It’s the perfect location for the ocean-loving duo.

Young recently shared on her Instagram page that everything is official — from the date and location. “YES!!!!!! Legit just locked in a wedding date and location,” she wrote. We will have to keep guessing the wedding details since their lips are sealed.

One thing certain about their wedding plans is that the celebration will be an ex-free zone. El Moussa’s ex-wife, Christina Anstead, who is in the middle of her divorce from Ant Anstead, will not be present. “No, no exes at the wedding,” Tarek told Entertainment Tonight. “Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better.”

