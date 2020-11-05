Kelly Ripa & Susan Lucci Come Together For an All My Children Reunion

It’s hard to believe that 30 years have gone by since we saw a young Kelly Ripa captivate us as wild-child Hayley Vaughan Santos on All My Children. She started in 1990 and has never looked back, as her career blossomed under Disney’s watch. To honor her big milestone, all of the stops were pulled out on Thursday’s Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Ripa shared a carousel of photos from the episode that included an All My Children reunion with the legendary Susan Lucci in-studio to celebrate. The rest of the featured cast appeared via Zoom, including Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, Eva LaRue, Cameron Mathison and Finola Hughes. The show was canceled in 2013, but fans of the show remember every epic moment from the dramatic days in Pine Valley.

Hughes posted her gratitude for Ripa’s friendship over the years, “So happy to be part of this celebration for @kellyripa. Thank you Kelly for all the times you have been there in my life. From being a safe place to crash with a newborn, to supporting any endeavor I ran by you, to single-handedly throwing an entire baby shower, to constantly raising the joy quota in any room you enter.”

The retrospective episode also reunited her former co-stars on the sitcom, Hope & Faith, which ran from 2003-2006 on ABC. Faith Ford and Ted McGinley spoke lovingly of their time working together.

And of course, there was cake! A huge white, round cake with gigantic Mickey Mouse ears that read, “Happy 30th Anniversary, Kelly Ripa!” Ripa thanked Disney in her Instagram caption, but she had a special message for all of the viewers who have been a big part of her three-decade career at ABC. It was a pretty emotional post for the usually stoic Ripa.

“Thank you @disney for 30 magical years! My longest relationship by far. I became an adult here. I made a family here,” she wrote. “The Friends I’ve made along the way became family too, and a very special shoutout to YOU! Yes you. Thank you for tuning in all these years and welcoming me into your homes. It’s an honor i don’t take for granted. Not for one second. Thank you! Yes YOU!”

Could Ripa still be on daytime TV 30 years from now? Given the fact that Philbin hosted LIVE with Regis and Kelly just shy of his 80th birthday, anything is possible. Happy Anniversary, Kelly!

