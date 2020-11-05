Matthew McConaughey Got a Special Surprise From His Kids on His Birthday

Matthew McConaughey woke up on election day, Nov. 4, in a sweeter way than the rest of us. The actor was celebrating his 51st birthday and received the best wake-up message — a video of two of his three kids, Levi, 12, and Vida, 10, singing “Happy Birthday” back when they were babies.

The rare footage of McConaughey’s children gives us an insight into how much family means to him and his wife, Camila Alves. Both of them posted the video to their social media accounts, but it’s Alves’ message that melted our hearts.

“I know we are all on the election right now but this was a good alarm clock the morning after Election Day celebrating the amazing human that @officiallymcconaughey is!!!! Yes, it is his birthday today,” she wrote. “Happy birthday my love!”

The video shows a preschool-age Levi and a toddler-age Vida whispering “Happy Birthday” in their baby voices. They bob their heads and squeeze their cheeks in time to the music. It sounds like Levi is calling his dad “Freckles” during the song, but many followers pointed out that they lovingly called him “Flaco,” or skinny in Spanish. The point is the nickname is adorable.

Alves thought the cute video might take a few people’s minds off of the stressful election week. “And let’s all stay calm and find new ways to unite for our future,” she wisely advised. McConaughey was delighted with his birthday alarm clock simply captioning his post, “a beautiful alarm clock I had today.”

The Greenlights author has not been shy about talking about his family lovingly during his press tour for the book. “Oh, that’s when you’ve made it,” he told Dr. Oz in a recent interview. “Oh, that’s the pinnacle of life. That’s success.’ I knew from that day on I wanted to be a father.”

As a dad to three beautiful children, McConaughey must be proud of achieving his dream. Happy Birthday, Matthew!

