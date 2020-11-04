Through thick and through thin, La La Anthony is she’s more than a friend to Vanessa Bryant, she’s family. Following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and daughter Giana, the television personality says she’s been there every step of the way for Vanessa and Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

“I’ve been a part of their lives from before they were even thought of so just to continue to be a part of their journey is amazing, and to be ‘Auntie La La,’ and to always be there for them no matter what is an amazing thing and responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s my family and that’s what it’s always gonna be. I’m always [going to have] their best interests at heart no matter what.”

The first year after losing a loved one is marked with moments of happiness tinged with sadness. Bryant has marched forward bravely to give her daughters as much joy as possible. Anthony has been part of that safety net and a protective bubble of love even in the Bryant family’s darkest moments of grief.

Their friendship blossomed when they were NBA wives and the duo never lost their bond even after Kobe retired and Anthony divorced her husband, Carmelo. Anthony has shared moments of their personal time together over the last few months which proves just how close they are.

“My MVP @vanessabryant I tell you everyday you are the strongest woman I know. The strength I watched you show today is unmatched. Your words today were so beautiful,” wrote Anthony in a February Instagram post. “The epitome of love and grace. You are an amazing friend, mother, & wife. I got your back today, tomorrow, & forever.”

