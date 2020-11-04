Talk about three of the cutest future voters ever! Ashlee Simpson just posted the most adorable photo of her baby boy, Ziggy Blu, with his siblings — Bronx Mowgli and Jagger Snow — in honor of Election Day. Hey, baby Ziggy may only a few days old but he’s already making a statement, and he’s doing so in the cutest way possible.

Simpson captioned the post, “Future Voters,” and her husband, Evan Ross, posted the same photo on his own Instagram account. Honestly, the future looks as bright as these kids’ smiles! Bronx Mowgli and Jagger Snow are proudly posing and grinning from ear to ear in this pic with their baby brother (We’re sure Ziggy Blu would probably be smiling too if he could). Is anyone else tearing up at this precious sibling love?! So pure.

The Ross family welcomed baby Ziggy Blu in October with this heartwarming Instagram post.

“10-29-2020 Ziggy Blu Ross. Our sweet boy has arrived! I’m over the MOON we are so Blessed!” wrote Simpson.

We’re so happy to see the Ross family grow by one, and we’re hoping to see more darling family pictures soon!

