Halle Berry’s New Boyfriend Van Hunt Has Taught Her to Love Again

Halle Berry and Van Hunt have been dating for at least a few months, according to the internet. Berry had been dropping clues about who this mystery man was before we knew it was Hunt — and after cryptic pictures were posted on both Berry and Hunt’s Instagram pages in September, it became clear to fans the two were an item.

The Die Another Day actress posted a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with Hunt’s name on it with the caption, “now ya know… ♥️,” and Hunt reposted the same photo, so there’s the evidence, right? And fans were really happy to see Berry and Hunt together. “So happy for you Halle, you are so deserving of unconditional love,” a fan commented.

According to Us Weekly, the actress has had “some negative experiences [with men] but Van has taught her to love again — and love herself.” And a source revealed Hunt is “a wonderful, caring man,” and that their chemistry, “is through the roof.” Apparently, the 54-year-old has never been happier according to the outlet who reported that while they’ve only been dating a few months, the actress thinks “sometimes you just know when you’ve found ‘The One'”.

Prior to revealing Hunt’s identity, Berry shared a pic from her birthday vacation in Las Vegas, posting a photo of herself in bed playing footsie. “Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans! You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special ♥️,” she wrote underneath the romantic Instagram snap.

The actress who previously was married to David Justice, Eric Benét, and Olivier Martinez, opened up about her relationship history during a Q&A at the 2017 City Summit and Gala. “I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved,” Berry said at the time. “[As] women, we go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That’s what fairy-tales taught me as a kid … and I’m kind of anti-fairy-tales today.”

“But we go in there with that hope, so when it falls apart it feels like a huge failure and a huge disappointment,” Bery said adding, “I’ve often felt guilty and responsible. I’ve suffered a lot of pain and anguish.”

“All of those relationships were necessary for me,” she continued during the Q&A. “We all come here with lessons that we have to learn, and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now. For that, I’m grateful. But it has been hard. It’s been a difficult part of my life.”

