David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Is the Latest Celebrity Kid to Reveal a Face Tattoo

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Laurent Vu/SIPA.
David Beckham's Son Brooklyn Debuts 'True
David Beckham's Son Brooklyn Debuts 'True
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola PeltzSaint Laurent
Austen Rydell, Billie Lourd at arrivals
Kids these days, who can understand them? One day they’re taking over the world on TikTok and fighting for climate change — the next, they’re debuting the startling new trend of face tattoos, embraced recently by young adult icons Justin Bieber, Post Malone, and Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber. Now, it seems that Victoria and David Beckham’s oldest son Brooklyn Beckham may be getting in on the fun too, thanks to some steamy pics shared by both Brooklyn himself and fiancée Nicola Peltz. We can see a face tattoo that says “true love” on 21-year-old Brooklyn Beckham’s forehead (at least a more positive message than Presley Gerber’s “misunderstood” tat?), and while fans have sounded off their approval in the comments, we don’t yet know whether it’s real — or just for a Halloween prank.

“Punk baby ❤️,” is all Brooklyn writes under the sexy pics of him and Nicola with pink streaks in their hair, a plunging black bodysuit on Nicola, and a dragon tattoo curling down her arm. His own tat is just above his right brow and has “true love” written out in loopy cursive.

Punk baby ❤️

Some light investigation does seem to reveal the tattoo isn’t permanent — in an earlier pic from the same day, Brooklyn posted a pic of “Donatella and her muse” (AKA Donatella Versace, who herself commented with her approval). In that pic, his forehead is clearly tattoo-free…so, they likely slapped some temporary ones on later that night.

Still, Brooklyn’s got quite a bit of support for the ink in his comments…we wonder how David and Victoria will feel if this one ends up going permanent.

