Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost’s Wedding Took Just Weeks to Plan

For so many people, planning a wedding is a long, long process. There are tons of choices involved and every detail seems so important. But thanks to COVID-19, weddings — and wedding-planning — looks a lot different these days. For many of our favorite celebrity couples, it has meant calling off a day they’d planned for months. For others, it’s meant making things official ASAP — and that seems to be the case for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, who, according to a source in People, managed to successfully plan their wedding ceremony in only a matter of weeks — which is insanely impressive.

Just a year after Jost proposed, the couple said their “I do’s” in an intimate ceremony at Johansson’s home in Palisades, New York, in October. A source told People, “They only planned the wedding for a few weeks. Just close friends and family attended.”

We’re glad to hear that the Saturday Night Live writer and Black Widow star’s small wedding was in line with CDC recommendations (which, we’d argue, are the best kinds of weddings nowadays).

Their wedding isn’t the only thing that got our approval though: Johansson and Jost’s union was announced with the help of the charity, Meals on Wheels America — an organization that helps address hunger and isolation among senior citizens in the U.S. The happy couple decided to give the organization the honor of announcing their marriage, and they did so beautifully.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the organization announced on Instagram.

“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

During a time that’s unsettling and more nerve-wracking than we could ever imagine, it’s great to see the couple using their platform to shine a light on important causes. As for their wedding, sometimes all you need is a few friends and family to make it memorable, and Jost and Johansson’s seems to have been perfect.

