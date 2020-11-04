Blake Shelton Had to Get Permission From More Than Gwen Stefani’s Dad Before Proposing

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s proposal sounds like everything the (newly) traditional singer could have ever wanted. While some of us may still know her best from her pink hair No Doubt days, the past decade has seen Stefani do a full 180 in her persona, and it seems no one gets the new her better than Shelton. Not only did he propose in a small chapel he built for her at his ranch in Oklahoma to honor her faith and celebrate their new home, but he took the highly traditional step of asking her father for his daughter’s hand in marriage. Now, we’ve found out that wasn’t the only person he asked for permission to propose — apparently, Stefani’s three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale were given the opportunity to weigh in too. Luckily, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo are big fans of Shelton and we’re sure he didn’t run into any trouble. But it’s so important that he acknowledged he was asking to join the whole family, and gave her kids a chance to tell him how that makes them feel. Honestly, the more we hear about this proposal, the more we’re falling for Shelton too.

While the source revealing this detail about Stefani’s sons makes it clear how thought out Shelton’s plan was, it’s equally clear that Stefani still had no idea what she was in for.

A family-only COVID wedding is in the works for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. https://t.co/CDoI3dL9mK — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 3, 2020

“Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission,” a source told People. “Her family very much approves of him. He’s an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that “it meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional” about the proposal in asking her father, and we can only imagine that him asking her sons warmed her heart even more.

From what we hear, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo may soon be the guests of honor (or only guests) at a quickly-approaching wedding. But as this family has said time and time again, they can be “happy anywhere” as long as they’re together.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who got engaged in 2020.

