Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead Officially Have No Chance of Reconciliation

Christina Anstead has made it official — her marriage to Ant Anstead won’t be flipping toward reconciliation. The Christina on the Coast star filed for divorce on Tuesday, Nov. 3 in Orange County, California according to Us Weekly. The couple was married less than two years after tying the knot in December 2018 and having their son, Hudson, in September 2019. Their whirlwind romance involved blending families and bringing together Christina’s kids, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa and Ant’s kids, daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14, with his ex-wife Louise Herbert.

In addition to a busy household in Southern California, Ant had to maneuver around visiting his kids in the U.K., where they live with their mother. According to People, this created conflict. “Christina found it difficult to balance everything… their marriage was struggling.”

While this may have come out of the left-field for us, there was one person who wasn’t surprised this union didn’t last, El Moussa. “Tarek is sad that Christina is going through a hard time,” an insider shared with Us Weekly. “But [he] did not think that Christina and Ant would last.”

A recent Instagram post revealed her roller-coaster emotions throughout the separation process, but Christina appears to be moving ahead and looking forward to the future.

“Sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’, I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow,” she wrote. Ant seems to be struggling more at the end of his marriage hinting that the separation was Christina’s idea. Even with the divorce filing, he’s remaining firmly rooted in Southern California with three new TV shows on the horizon.

Divorce is always a tough road to navigate, but Ant and Christina are finding ways to co-parent amicably — yet she’s closing the door on reconciliation and drew a firm boundary signaling this marriage is done.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.