Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead Officially Have No Chance of Reconciliation

Christina Anstead has made it official — her marriage to Ant Anstead won’t be flipping toward reconciliation. The Christina on the Coast star filed for divorce on Tuesday, Nov. 3 in Orange County, California according to Us Weekly. The couple was married less than two years after tying the knot in December 2018 and having their son, Hudson, in September 2019. Their whirlwind romance involved blending families and bringing together Christina’s kids, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa and Ant’s kids, daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14, with his ex-wife Louise Herbert.
In addition to a busy household in Southern California, Ant had to maneuver around visiting his kids in the U.K., where they live with their mother. According to People, this created conflict. “Christina found it difficult to balance everything… their marriage was struggling.”
While this may have come out of the left-field for us, there was one person who wasn’t surprised this union didn’t last, El Moussa. “Tarek is sad that Christina is going through a hard time,” an insider shared with Us Weekly. “But [he] did not think that Christina and Ant would last.”
A recent Instagram post revealed her roller-coaster emotions throughout the separation process, but Christina appears to be moving ahead and looking forward to the future.
View this post on Instagram
For those of you who don’t know me (or think you know me) let me reintroduce myself. I hate crowds, I love traveling, all things spiritual, the ocean and deep one on one conversations. I never thought about being on tv. I wanted to be a sports agent like Jerry Maguire. But I always loved looking at houses with my parents especially model homes and I always wanted to be my own boss… So in college when I was called (intuitively) to get my real estate license at a local community college I followed my intuition. I got started in real estate at 21 which led to selling houses which led to flipping houses which led to Tv. Now while I never wanted to be on tv, stepping out of my comfort zone and into the unknown has always been my thing. I live in a state of anxiousness and I’m so used to it that when it’s not there I tend to feel a void and hop into something that causes the feeling I’m used to. This can be good and bad. And it’s one of the things I’m working on breaking the pattern of. Sometimes anxiety and pursuit of new dreams leads me down amazing paths, other times it leaves me feeling lost and in a state of fight or flight / or crying in my closet. Tv changed my life and I am grateful for the life it’s provided, the experiences, the friends I’ve made along the way. Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these “setbacks” I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better. If you’ve DM me or text me – I haven’t written back because I’m taking time to clear the “noise” and focus on myself and the kids. I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress. ✨♥️
“Sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’, I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow,” she wrote. Ant seems to be struggling more at the end of his marriage hinting that the separation was Christina’s idea. Even with the divorce filing, he’s remaining firmly rooted in Southern California with three new TV shows on the horizon.
Divorce is always a tough road to navigate, but Ant and Christina are finding ways to co-parent amicably — yet she’s closing the door on reconciliation and drew a firm boundary signaling this marriage is done.
Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.
Leave a Comment