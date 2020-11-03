Rebel Wilson has a little sister, Anachi, and they are seriously twinning in new photos posted by the Australian actress Tuesday. Anachi is 11 years younger than Rebel but they definitely look like twins in their matching green one-piece bathing suits.

The duo took a trip to Mexico for what looks like a fun sister trip and snapped a pic of themselves on the beach while posing with their hands wrapped around each other. “Hola Mexico 🇲🇽 with @annachi.wilson 🩱: @magicsuitswim,” the Bridesmaids captioned the cute snap.

The vacay also looked to be a celebration of Dia de Los Muertos with boyfriend Jacob Busch who posted a rather sultry pic writing, “If you have it, haunt it!!🎃”.

According to People, the Pitch Perfect first star visited a wellness center in Austria called VivaMayr and has been following the Mayr Method. “She exercises with a personal trainer up to six times a week, goes on walks and is trying to up her protein intake nutritionally,” the source says.

Rebel has been documenting her “year of health” and has been very appreciative of all the support she’s received from fans. “Thanks for all the love so far on my ‘Year of Health’ journey,” the 40-year-old actress wrote on Instagram in August. “When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself ‘hmmmm…better not’ and had a bottle of water instead x 8kg’s to go until I hit my goal – hopefully I can do it by the end of the year x.”

