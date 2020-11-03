Ant Anstead Says He’s Not Going Back to His Life in the UK After Christina Anstead Split

In 2017, Ant Anstead moved from his UK home to Los Angeles, California in a year that would soon bring about several defining moments. Within a year, he’d separated from ex-wife Louise Herbert, with whom he shares kids Amelie and Archie, met wife-to-be Christina Anstead (then El Moussa), and aired his first US reality TV season. Over these past few years, Ant has built a family in the US with Christina, welcoming baby Hudson and integrating his and Christina’s work with appearances on Christina on the Coast. He’s noted several times that the California lifestyle agrees with him — but when he and Christina announced their split earlier this year, Ant lost a big part of what made the US home. Today, Ant announced he’d lost another one: the show Wheelers Dealers, the reason he moved to the US in the first place, is moving back to the UK — and he’s not going with it. For better or for worse, Ant is putting down roots in Cali full-time.

“Some EXCITING NEWS!” the reality star wrote on Instagram. “My time on Wheeler Dealers has come to an end as the show heads back to the UK. I proudly hand the spanner’s over to the legend that is @f1elvis and I remain home in California to embark on THREE new TV shows (watch this space for the top secret news coming soon).”

“Thank you all those car fans (and non car fans) for the years of support and banter! I am incredibly proud of what we achieved! It’s been a ride,” the car enthusiast added.

Since his breakup with Christina, Ant has posted a moody black-and-white shot suggesting the split was her idea, announced that he went through a 30-day “breakup recovery” program, and accidentally lost 23 pounds. And while there are many reasons for him to want to stay in LA (notably, his 1-year-old son), we’re also getting dizzy with everything Ant has going on. There’s something to be said for throwing yourself into work — but maybe a few months in the English countryside will be exactly what he needs after shooting three new shows back to back.

