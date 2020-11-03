Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Considering a Family-Only COVID Wedding

After five years of dating, one romantic proposal in Oklahoma, and a custom diamond ring worth well over half a mill, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are finally headed down the aisle. As you can imagine, these two have had some time to think about what they might want their nuptials to look like, so it shouldn’t be surprising to find out that, after months of work on their prenup already underway, the wedding planning isn’t too far behind. New details on what their ceremony might look like account for COVID, of course, but they also reflect the same spirit that’s been in Stefani and Shelton’s relationship all along: the idea that they’re building a family.

According to a source close to the “Nobody But You” singers, their Plan A was to have a big blowout wedding with all their loved ones. But as all brides-to-be this year know, COVID has forced just about everyone to revert to a Plan B — and Stefani and Shelton are quickly moving ahead down a different path.

“The goal for Blake and Gwen would be to get married after COVID so they have a chance to celebrate with everyone they want there. Planning is already taking place and the dream would be later next year [2021], when hopefully everyone is out of this COVID mess, or it is at least more contained,” the source tells Hollywood Life.

But look: Those of us listening to Dr. Fauci know that even the end of 2021 might not see everyone out of this COVID mess, and Stefani and Shelton are prepared for that reality too. The source confirms that the couple are prepared to wed “during COVID, if need be,” and are planning an intimate “family affair” of a ceremony as Plan B, in which Stefani’s sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo would be “very involved.”

While it may sound like they’re racing down the aisle now that the ring’s in place, the source assures us they’re still looking to “savor this moment of being engaged.” And their backup wedding plan is a sweet reminder that these two are perfectly aligned on what a ceremony with just the essentials would include: Stefani’s three sons, and the man who loves her.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have pulled off secret weddings.</strong

