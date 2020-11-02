Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green publicly confirmed their split in May 2020 — at which point Fox had been seen with Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star Machine Gun Kelly enough to raise some eyebrows. Sure enough, the two confirmed they were a couple shortly after Green’s statement on the end of his ten-year marriage to Fox, and while the 90210 star has publicly given Fox his blessing to seek out happiness wherever she may find it, the reality seems to be a little more complicated. Vows to peacefully co-parent were put aside this weekend when Green posted a photo of son Journey, who he shares with Fox, prompting his ex to fire back that he was “intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that [she’s] an absent mother” by flaunting their kid. And according to an inside source, it’s no coincidence that this photo pushed Fox’s buttons.

“They are struggling to get along and have been for a while,” an inside source confirmed to People. “The issue is that he is bitter that Megan moved on so quickly with Machine Gun Kelly. It’s been very hard for him. His behavior can be pretty immature when it comes to Megan though. He knows how to get Megan upset.”

Green has spoken out about his own dating life since his split from Fox, but his accounts are a little less blissful than the quickly-deepening romance between Kelly and the Jennifer’s Body star. Aside from a few dates with Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden, Green’s been struggling with knowing where to look — and knowing he’ll be watched wherever he does.

“It’s a tough situation. As a dad, Brian is great. He is wonderful with the boys,” the source says, and Fox herself even seems to confirm that he’s a doting dad as she criticizes the choice to publicize their kid’s face (Green has since taken down the post).

We can certainly sympathize with Green’s ex quickly and publicly moving on, but co-parenting is all about being on the same team. And if Green posted knowing that was against their shared parenting rules, we can’t blame Fox for calling him out (whether an IG comment was better or worse than a phone call is another question). Among recent reports that Kelly has met Green and Fox’s kids, signaling that the reality star is comfortable enough around Fox’s new boyfriend, we’re hoping this fight is an aberration in an otherwise peaceful enough split.

“In the past, he was advised to chill out and just focus on doing the right thing for the boys,” the source adds.

Going forward, that sounds like good advice for everyone involved.

