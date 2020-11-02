Jeannie Mai Is Leaving Dancing With The Stars For Emergency Throat Surgery

In a sad turn of events for The Real co-host Jeannie Mai, her time as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars is being cut short. Mai announced that, due to a recently discovered health condition requiring urgent medical care, she will no longer be able to continue on with the season, and she’s since been hospitalized with epiglottitis, an inflammatory condition that can affect airflow. Her co-stars have nothing but well wishes for Mai as she undertakes this sudden and unexpected surgery.

“It saddens me that I will not be able to continue with the competition on DWTS. My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” Mai said in a statement to People and others. “I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come.”

“I can’t thank my partner Brandon enough for being so supportive and believing in me,” she added. “I also want to thank MAI fans who voted every week and I wish everyone else in the competition the best of luck!”

Since Mai is no longer in the competition, DWTS will only have one elimination tonight. Mai’s partner Brandon Armstrong gave a shout-out to his partner on Instagram, writing, “JEANNIE! I’m so sorry this happened to you! You don’t deserve it! Your journey on this show was so special so unique and so inspiring!”

Mai’s presence on the show will be missed, but her performances won’t be forgotten any time soon.

