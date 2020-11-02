Gwen Stefani’s Prenup With Blake Shelton Is Protecting an Impressive Net Worth

When Gwen Stefani married Gavin Rossdale in 2002, she was at the height of her No Doubt fame, 33 years old and churning out hit after hit with albums like Return of Saturn and Rock Steady. When they parted ways 13 years and three kids later, their lives were immeasurably different in ways they could never have foreseen — and as such, hadn’t prepared a prenup to address. Now that Stefani is engaged to new boo Blake Shelton, we have confirmation that the singer isn’t making the same mistake twice, and has in fact been in talks with Shelton about a prenup long before he even got down on one knee. The prenup has been coming together for months, a source claims — and when we took a look at Stefani’s net worth, it wasn’t hard to understand why the singer feels compelled to put things down on paper.

The timing of these prenup talks is particularly interesting since Stefani and Shelton had been teasing a potential future wedding for months and months on end, so long, in fact, that rumors began to stir that the couple was in trouble as they failed to take a forward step. But perhaps their initiation of prenup talks months before the proposal speaks to the kind of dynamic they’ve been describing all along: a couple that know they’re solidly committed to one another, and don’t need a ring to start planning their future.

Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES! pic.twitter.com/mAgbbUtSlx — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 27, 2020

“They have been in prenup talks for a few months,” a source told Us Weekly about the country duo. “The process has been extremely effortless…no hiccups, or outrageous demands.”

“She just can’t afford to not have it with Blake,” the source adds — which is where we got curious about what exactly these “Nobody But You” singers are pulling in.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stefani has an impressive $150 million net worth from her combined profits off No Doubt, her solo career, fashion label L.A.M.B., TV appearances like The Voice, and more. Shelton’s net worth of $100 million is nothing to sneeze at either — but between Stefani’s three sons and her 34 years in the music industry, we certainly can’t blame her for wanting to clearly delineate what’s hers.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who got engaged in 2020.

