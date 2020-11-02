Sophie Turner Will Be Playing Princess Charlotte in HBO Max’s ‘The Prince’

We’ll be the first to admit that we’re big fans of following all things royal. We can’t help but be intrigued by the royal family’s many secrets and scandals. Which is why we can’t wait to watch the upcoming HBO Max animated comedy series, The Prince, centered on the British royal family. Being that the show is based on Family Guy producer Gary Janetti’s Instagram account, we’ve been watching his profile closely. In a special Halloween animated clip, Janetti shared the exciting news that Sophie Turner has been added to the voice cast as Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton. And we couldn’t be more excited to see the Game of Thrones star, and new mama on our screens once again!

The hilarious clip shows Prince George, played by Janetti, showing off his Halloween costume. Dressed as a pig, he throws a fit upon realizing his siblings — Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis —abandoned the “Three Little Pigs” group costume. “Meet Charlotte — Sophie Turner,” Janetti captioned the post.

Janetti’s infamous Instagram account began as a satire of the British Royals through the eyes of Prince George. The Prince will follow the same humorous concept starring Janetti as the young Prince George.

Turner joins the incredible cast of Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Condola Rashad at Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon as Prince William, and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte.

