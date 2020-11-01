Gigi Hadid Shared First Picture of Her Daughter Celebrating Halloween

Ever since Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl, we’ve been patiently waiting, hoping to sneak a peek of their little one. The proud parents celebrated their first Halloween with their daughter and even made sure she was able to jump in on the spooky festivities with them. Lucky for us, Hadid shared the most adorable shot of the trio on Instagram and it has us crying a little.

Zayn and Hadid are all smiles cradling their daughter in this snap. They dressed up the newborn as the Incredible Hulk, and she’s just about the cutest superhero we’ve ever seen (sorry, Mark Ruffalo)!

Although her face was blocked by an Instagram sticker, the parents couldn’t look happier and more in awe of their baby girl. Hadid aptly captioned the post with a sticker that read, “My First Halloween” and it is too sweet. The parenting life clearly is treating them well and has them both glowing.

The model chose to forgo the superhero theme and opted for an electric blue jumpsuit instead. Dressing up as Samus Aran from the Metroid series she captioned her post “choose your player 🕹🎃.” She stunned in a high ponytail with a purple scrunchie and sleek makeup look.

Zayn, on the other hand, channeled Harry Potter by dressing as a Slytherin Hogwarts student.

We couldn’t be happier for the new parents, and we’re so glad they managed to make it a special day for their little one!

