Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
happy and healthy at home
Newsletters
Newsletters

Lizzo Dresses Up as the Fly on Mike Pence’s Head — And It’s as Funny as You Can Imagine

Daisy Maldonado
Lizzo-1
Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA
Lizzo's Dressed Up as the Fly
Lizzo's Dressed Up as the Fly
Lizzo's Dressed Up as the Fly
Lizzo's Dressed Up as the Fly
View Gallery 9 Images

Halloween is the one night everyone can put on their wildest, most creative costumes. As always, our favorite celebrities were prepared and looked amazing this year. However, it seems as though it was none other than Lizzo who truly won Halloween. The “Truth Hurts” singer dressed up as the fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head during the Vice Presidential debate earlier this month and let’s just say — Lizzo’s fit has us buzzin’.

View this post on Instagram

FLYYYYY AF ! 😎 #halloween2020

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

Lizzo wore mesh black wings, white kitten heels, ears, and a metallic black and silver fly bodysuit pinned with several “I voted” stickers. “FLYYYYY AF ! 😎 #halloween2020,” wrote Lizzo. Posing with a red lip and eye-makeup that resembled the insect, Lizzo executed this look perfectly. Clearly, the outfit was indeed, fly AF!! 

Plus, we love that Lizzo took advantage of her sure to go viral hilarious look and encouraged her followers to vote.

And as if this look couldn’t get any more iconic, Lizzo wasn’t done yet. The singer also showed off her photoshop skills and included two more videos of herself dancing as a fly in Pence’s hair.

View this post on Instagram

….aaaaand we just gettin started. #halloween2020

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

View this post on Instagram

I voted for Biden

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

Lizzo captioned one of the videos, “I voted for Biden” with Big Sean’s “I Don’t Fuck With You” playing in the background. In true Lizzo fashion, the video shows herself twerking to the song and conveys the message that she really isn’t a fan of Mike Pence.

The fly itself has cemented its place in pop culture, and we’re sure this isn’t the last tribute we’ll see.

Melania Trump Donald Trump Quotes

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link

Copyright © 2020 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad