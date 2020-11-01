Halloween is the one night everyone can put on their wildest, most creative costumes. As always, our favorite celebrities were prepared and looked amazing this year. However, it seems as though it was none other than Lizzo who truly won Halloween. The “Truth Hurts” singer dressed up as the fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head during the Vice Presidential debate earlier this month and let’s just say — Lizzo’s fit has us buzzin’.

Lizzo wore mesh black wings, white kitten heels, ears, and a metallic black and silver fly bodysuit pinned with several “I voted” stickers. “FLYYYYY AF ! 😎 #halloween2020,” wrote Lizzo. Posing with a red lip and eye-makeup that resembled the insect, Lizzo executed this look perfectly. Clearly, the outfit was indeed, fly AF!!

Plus, we love that Lizzo took advantage of her sure to go viral hilarious look and encouraged her followers to vote.

And as if this look couldn’t get any more iconic, Lizzo wasn’t done yet. The singer also showed off her photoshop skills and included two more videos of herself dancing as a fly in Pence’s hair.

Lizzo captioned one of the videos, “I voted for Biden” with Big Sean’s “I Don’t Fuck With You” playing in the background. In true Lizzo fashion, the video shows herself twerking to the song and conveys the message that she really isn’t a fan of Mike Pence.

The fly itself has cemented its place in pop culture, and we’re sure this isn’t the last tribute we’ll see.