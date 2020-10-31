Don’t believe everything you see on social media. Tiffany Haddish confirmed her relationship with rapper Oscar-winning rapper Common in August, and less than three months later, they’re already being hit with wild breakup rumors. Some observant Instagram users noticed that Common has unfollowed the Girls Trip actress, and took it as a sign that the two split. Granted, an unfollow in today’s social media world is a sure-fire way to determine whether or not our favorite celebrities have broken up, but Haddish is here to set the record straight in a new Extra interview.

Despite the circulating rumors, Haddish and Common have not broken up. In fact, Haddish told Extra, “I feel like it’s gonna work. I haven’t felt like this about a relationship ever.” Honestly, we love to hear it.

The amazing comedian that Haddish is, it’s only right for her to find someone that makes her laugh for a change. Luckily, it seems that she has. The gushing actress continued to tell the publication, “We laugh all the time. He’s actually really funny.”

The actress joked during the interview, “I’m like, ‘You should do this comedy movie with me.’ He’s like, ‘I don’t want to exploit our relationship’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t want to be in no relationship where we making no money!'”

And if things don’t work out, Haddish already has her Plan B! While talking to the first Black Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, she said “If this relationship doesn’t work out I’m taking my ass to the Bachelorette!” Which we can’t lie, would be absolutely iconic.

As far as the shady Instagram activity goes, it looks like the two are back to following each other. That’ll teach us something about trusting social media!

