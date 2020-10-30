Halloween is tomorrow, and while this holiday season looks different due to CDC recommendations, we’re looking forward to celebrating All Hallows Eve at home this year. One of our personal favorite activity is scrolling through Instagram and seeing all of the creative costumes everyone is wearing. A couple of famous folks have already embraced the holiday spirit more than others. Added to that list is none other than the gorgeous Salma Hayek — who has been killing the Instagram game lately. In her latest post, she hints which celebrity she might be dressing up as this year: Angelina Jolie’s character in Maleficent!

“Have you already picked your Halloween costume? 👻 🎃 ✨” wrote the actress. In the black-and-white video, we see the amazing transformation of Jolie into the infamous Disney villain.

If you haven’t seen the video, it’s pretty phenomenal watching the makeup and hair process Jolie experiences. And there’s no denying that her version of Maleficent will inspire many Halloween costumes tomorrow night.

With Hayek sharing the clip, Instagram users have gone wild at the thought of Hayek dressing up as the Disney character. One comment reading, “We need Angelina Jolie’s reaction if she sees you!” Which would be, absolutely iconic. Others have flooded the comment section with heart eyes, and we couldn’t agree more.

The post is cryptic to say the least, and although it’s not necessarily confirmed, we’re hoping that Hayek has indeed leaked her costume choice. Then again, she’s known for being quite the social media troll herself.

Looks like we’ll just have to wait until tomorrow to see what Salma Hayek decides to dress up as!

