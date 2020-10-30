There’s no denying, we love a good celebrity lookalike. It’s especially fun when the celeb’s doppelgängers’ are their own kids. We’ve seen Brooke Burke twinning with her daughter Neriah and Demi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis who continually share mother-daughter twin pics — but the resemblance between David Beckham and his son Brooklyn is too uncanny to miss. Down to the tattoos, Brooklyn Beckham is the spitting image of his father.

In celebration of his one year anniversary with his fiancée Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn shared the most beautiful images of the two on Instagram. In the pictures, it’s jaw-dropping to see just how much Brooklyn has grown to resemble his dad. He captioned the post, “Happy 1 year anniversary baby. I’m the luckiest person to have you by my side x I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you ❤️ love you so much ❤️❤️.”

The photos show Peltz and Beckham in a soapy bathtub, where the two share a sweet kiss. The second photo reveals a lipstick kiss mark left on Peltz’s cheeks. Wearing only a chain, Brooklyn’s tattoos are fully visible and it’s clear apart from his looks, he also inherited his father’s love of tattoos.

Peltz shared the same images onto her own profile writing, “Happy anniversary to the love of my life. i am the luckiest girl in the world to get to be by your side through it all. you have the most beautiful heart i’ve ever known and anyone in your life is lucky to be in it ❤️ i promise to always take care of you. i love you more everyday.”

The two are such a cute couple, and we’re not the only ones who think so. Brooklyn’s fashion mogul mama, Victoria Beckham, commented on her soon to be daughter-in-law’s post, “Happy anniversary!! We love u both!!!”

