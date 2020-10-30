Lori Loughlin’s two-month prison sentence in Dublin, California for her role in the college admissions scandal has finally begun, marking the beginning of the end to a saga that has scandalized parents and tuition-payers everywhere. In April 2019, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were among a group of parents charged in Operation Varsity Blues, targeting the clients of con man Rick Singer. Loughlin, Giannulli, and other esteemed famous peers like Felicity Huffman paid Singer thousands of dollars to get their children admission into elite universities like USC, and slowly but surely, a sentencing has come for them all. Giannulli will face his own sentence after Loughlin, but as they begin to face consequences, the family can too finally start to move on.

Loughlin’s fate in particular has captured the eye of the public both due to the nature of the case and the nature of the star herself. Loughlin and Giannulli not only offered a bribe to gain daughter Olivia Jade admission to USC, they also fabricated application materials indicating she was a varsity rower (she’d never played the sport). And despite the evidence seeming so evidently stacked against her, Loughlin attempted to maintain her innocence longer than anyone, drawing further ire.

It was at her sentencing in August that Loughlin first expressed remorse for her actions and indicated that she understood the scope of the harm she’d caussed.

“I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” Loughlin said at the time, per E! News. “I thought I was acting out of love for my children but in reality it only underlined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments. More broadly and more importantly, I now understand that my decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society generally and the higher education system more specifically.”

Hopefully, Loughlin’s daughters will have learned a lot from this year, even as they face a tough two months.

Before you go, click here to see inside Lori Loughlin’s new $9.5 million Hidden Hills family home.

