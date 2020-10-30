Nobody keeps a secret better than Beyoncé. She and her management team drop surprises on us when we least expect it, so consider today one of those days. Beyoncé gave us the ultimate in fashion with not one, but three new covers for the upcoming December issue of British Vogue. And it’s just as epic as you would expect it to be. If the visual tease wasn’t enough, British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful has us drooling over the upcoming interview with Bey. She rarely gives interviews anymore, so Enninful is giving her fans something pretty special.

“Everyone always wants to know what it’s like to work with Beyoncé and her incredible team, and the answer is… flawless,” he writes. “A perfectionist to the core, more than anything, she wanted her Vogue moment to be filled with positivity as this trickiest of years draws to a close. As ever with Beyoncé’s goals, she got her wish.”

The photographs were taken by “the gifted up-and-coming photographer Kennedi Carter.” Beyoncé has made a huge effort to promote the work of young, Black artists, and this British Vogue edition will absolutely give Carter major credit in the fashion industry — it’s a 20-page spread.

The photos that Beyoncé dropped on her Instagram page align with her social media aesthetic, a theme with three relating photos across each row. Whether it’s promoting her line with Adidas, other times behind-the-scenes footage from Black is King, or today, her Vogue covers.

The 39-year-old gives us three different looks all depicting the various moods of the successful entrepreneur. The first look gives us sultry Beyoncé with her fit physique encompassed in a sexy catsuit. Her long legs look incredible as she kicks one in the air leading our eyes straight to that black heel.

The middle photo is the best cross-promotion as she is outfitted in her new Adidas Ivy Park line — Beyoncé isn’t playing around here. She is serious about her fashion line and she’s focused on her business. The lime green athleisure outfit is accessorized playfully with a statement necklace and a bucket hat. It’s just as epic as you would expect her to be.

The final photo spoils the Beyhive with the ultimate glam look — layered necklaces, black puffy sleeves with a red accent, and a smoky eye. There’s a reason Beyoncé is our queen.

The British Vogue December issue will be released Nov. 6.

