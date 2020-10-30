Kanye West’s 40th Birthday Present for Kim Kardashian Is Beyond Creepy

Believe it or not, the saga of Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday is not yet over. After a nightclub-inspired birthday bash, a trip to a private island in Tahiti with 20 close friends, and a huge helping of internet backlash at continuing to flaunt her insane privilege amid the pandemic, Kim has unveiled one final birthday treat that she may have hoped would stun her fans into silence. But it takes more than Kanye West gifting her a hologram of late dad Robert Kardashian to get Twitter down! Yes, that’s right — for this milestone birthday, husband West had an ultra-realistic hologram created that stood in front of Kim and recited a special message for her 40th in his actual voice. And once again, the reaction that Kim seems to have been hoping for wasn’t quite what she got.

“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad,” Kim tweeted. “It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.”

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime,” she continued.

“I am so proud of the woman that you’ve become, Kimberly,” hologram Robert Kardashian says. “All that you’ve accomplished, all of the hard work and all of the businesses that you’ve built are incredible. But most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer and carry on my legacy. It’s a long and a hard road but it’s worth it. And I’m with you every step of the way.”

I see Kim has upped the relatability since the private island tweet. https://t.co/kV9A87LNY0 — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) October 30, 2020

Setting aside (briefly) the fact that this is yet another display of excess wealth mere hours after backlash for her million-dollar birthday trip, people are straight-up confused by why this is something that Kim would want. Call us old-fashioned, but reanimating a lost loved one has never been high on our wish list — and we’re not too sure how we would feel if confronted by it.

There are members of my family who can’t afford the most basic healthcare or food and these people are on a private island having holograms powered by artificial intelligence reaffirm their lives as a lark. This system is broken. https://t.co/fmvDJtzTa1 — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) October 30, 2020

Look, the human experience of grief is universal, especially a lost parent who you wish had been able to see more of how you’ve grown. But is this really it? Your husband writing a speech for the voice of your late dad to deliver in a 3-D hologram?

Kanye really made a hologram of his wife's dead father and programmed it to call Kanye "the most genius man in the whole world" https://t.co/v8BedrqN3i — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 30, 2020

Kim, we hope this was the best birthday ever (kind of). But we are absolutely begging you to stop posting about it.

