Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Just Married in a Secret Ceremony

Congratulations to Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost! Just a year after the SNL writer proposed to Johansson, the couple has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony we’ve been assured was squarely in line with CDC recommendations. These lovebirds jetted off to Palisades, NY and said their “I do’s” in a small secret wedding — and their way of sharing the news has all of our approval.

Newlywed lovebirds Johansson and Jost decided to give charity Meals on Wheels America the honor of announcing their union to the world, an organization that helps address hunger and isolation among senior citizens in the U.S.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” Meals on Wheels announced on Instagram.

“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

Now more than ever, as pandemic and election tensions rise to a new head, we’ve seen volatile reactions to celebrities who have opted to go about their lives as though nothing has changed. This kind of nod to those in need, however, is appreciated more than ever too. It’s the perfect start for this couple — let’s just hope they save the honeymoon for 2021.

