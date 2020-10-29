Brad Pitt & Nicole Poturalski’s Breakup Shows the Sad Truth of Celebrity Dating Lives

Brad Pitt and model girlfriend Nicole Poturalski are “totally over,” Page Six confirms. Citing an anonymous source, the outlet says the A-list star and Poturalski parted ways a few weeks back, and adds that their relationship was “never all that serious as it was cracked up to be” — which, if we’re honest, makes sense to us. One side effect of being a global superstar is having eyes on you wherever you go, and Pitt would be far from the first star to open up about how difficult that makes forming relationships. We have evidence that Pitt and Poturalski have known each other since at least November of last year, when they were spotted at a concert together. But after just two months publicly dating, they’ve crumbled, and it’s not hard to guess why.

Pitt and Poturalski both have plenty else going on in their lives besides this romance. Both are parents, with Poturalski either in an open marriage or separated from the father of her son Roland Mary, and Pitt still part of a very much ongoing custody battle with ex Angelina Jolie. And sure, maybe Pitt taking his new girlfriend to his and Jolie’s wedding venue on their anniversary date was just a ham-fisted slip-up — but further mistakes that suggest Pitt is lashing out at his ex or not focused on his family could cost the actor more than he’s willing to lose.

There’s also the reality that we have no idea how many dates Pitt and Poturalski ever went on, a phenomenon that recently single Brian Austin Green opened up about on podcast Hollywood Raw.

“What’s unfortunate for me in this situation is I’ll literally go on one date with someone, not even a date, just out to lunch with somebody and it’s written, ‘his new fling, he’s playing two women at the same time,'” Green groused after making headlines for his outings with model Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden.

For all we know, Pitt and Poturalski went on all of two dates: one Kanye West concert, and one weekend away in the South of France. But the sad truth about celebrity dating lives? They don’t even have to be real to present a problem. If Pitt’s carefully trying to control his image with upcoming custody trials, he not only can’t afford a dating life, he can’t afford the appearance of one either. And Poturalski herself may have decided the fan harassment and extra eyes just weren’t worth it.

So, farewell to this stunning whatever-they-were. We’re sure Pitt will find his footing in the dating world in due time.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity breakups in 2020.

