Twin alert! We always think it’s exciting when we see some of our favorite celebrity mamas give birth to their very own doppelgängers — and as some of these celeb kids get older, the resemblance grows stronger. (Recent examples? Pink and her lookalike daughter Willow, and Jessica Alba twinning with daughter Honor in bikinis — the resemblance is uncanny.) This week, Brooke Burke and her oldest daughter, Neriah, 20, caught our attention for looking more like sisters than a mother-daughter duo. See for yourself!

The two ladies rocked similar red-violet hairstyles while posing next to their car. “Covid boredom 💜💜 twinning with this one. My 1st, my oldest, but forever my baby” wrote the proud mother.

Au natural, it’s pretty striking to see just how much these two look alike — those noses! The smiles! With mom and daughter cracking wide grins next to each other, their dimples only highlight the resemblance. And we weren’t the only ones that noticed.

One user wrote, “Can never deny she’s your kid!” while many others noted the shared dimples.

The former Dancing With The Stars co-host is the mama to three daughters and one son. She shares her oldest children, Neriah and Sierra with ex-husband, Garth Fisher. Her other daughter and son — Heaven and Shaya — are shared with ex-husband, David Charvet.

Funnily enough, Neriah isn’t the only daughter to look like her mama. All of Burke’s children share extreme similarities with their mother. Looks like Brooke Burke has three other mini-me kiddos — and we hope the twinning photos of all of them keep coming!

