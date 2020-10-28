Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Push Aside Their Drama for One Night Together

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are going to spend their first breakup Thanksgiving in the most unusual way, together. After the couple announced their split in April, things between them have seemed rather chilly. We never thought they would get to an amiable place so quickly, especially after Cavallari accused Cutler of misconduct in the divorce filing, but here we are.

With 2020 being the most unexpected year for everyone, coming together as a newly defined family seems to be the healthiest situation for the duo’s three children: sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. And Cavallari explained to US Weekly why navigating the bumpy waters of divorce is so important to wade through.

“Obviously, this is new for both of us and we’re just trying to do what’s best for the kids,” she said. “I know that the kids are our number one priority. So, spending the first Thanksgiving together [after our split] is important because it’s what’s best for the kids and we’re able to do that. We’re in a solid enough place that we’re able to do that, and I’m really thankful for that.”

We’d be lying if we weren’t a little excited about the fact that things are going smoothly enough for Cavallari and Cutler to be planning that Turkey Day dinner already. They have the menu all figured out a month in advance. “Jay and I were discussing the menu together yesterday, and he’ll be on meat duty,” Cavallari revealed. “I think he’s gonna fry a turkey and smoke a lamb leg, and then I’m gonna do everything else.”

Before everyone gets ready to troll their social media accounts for a possible reconciliation, remember what Cavallari said earlier this fall about her divorce. It’s not something either of them took lightly and they spend years working on a relationship that was truly broken.

“I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up,” she explained to People. “When you work at something for so many years and nothing’s changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy.”

