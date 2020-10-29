While Chris Evans’ NSFW nude shot and Cardi B’s naked upload were both “oops” moments for the stars, there’s no denying that naked picture taboo is at an all-time low in Hollywood and beyond, thanks to the work of La La Land’s most enterprising celebrities. Call it the rise of the Kardashians or the rise of the internet (one and the same, really), but a nude picture just doesn’t have the same scandal factor it used to, especially when so many stars are choosing to proudly share their own shots. From fully nude photoshoots to targeted social media shares to getting ahead of another threatened leak, these celebrities have all shared their naked photos (on purpose) for the world to see — and helped pave the way for moments like Evans’ screen recording to be way less mortifying.

Here’s a definitive list of stars who have stripped down and hit “send.”

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham first broke barriers posing nude as a plus-size model and shattering discriminatory ideas of what it meant to be sexy. Next, she detailed her pregnancy journey in just as much naked detail. Iconic.

Céline Dion

In 2017, Dion bared it all for an intimate Vogue snap featuring her totally naked sitting on a dressing room chair with her legs crossed. The smokey eye and kicked over knee-high python boots are set dressing for Dion’s aura: high drama, high mystery, all diva.

John Legend

Okay, technically wife Chrissy shared this for him, but we’re sure she got John’s full consent for this eye-opening pic of him totally naked.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore’s naked and pregnant Vanity Fair cover shot by Annie Leibovitz caused an uproar in 1991 — and nearly 30 years later, we still can’t stop talking about it. Now that’s what you call lasting power.

Gwyneth Paltrow

A good reason to show your birthday suit? A real live birthday, of course. Gwyneth Paltrow definitively proved that she’s still sexy from head to toe with a naked, sunlit photo in her garden — about which daughter Apple wasn’t exactly thrilled.

Chrissy Teigen

When you’re a swimsuit model, lounging around in next to nothing is all part of the job. But our years of seeing Teigen’s naked pics have also shown us that this model is more comfortable in her naked skin than most.

Brooke Burke

In 2019, former Playboy model Brooke Burke shared a bottomless photo to celebrate gorgeous bodies at every age — though she admits it took her “a bit to get the courage to post.”

Justin Bieber

In 2016, Justin Bieber kept things simple with a lakeside photo of his bare behind. “Dat ass doe,” he wrote, poking fun at an otherwise totally vulnerable photo.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara shared her first-ever full nude with the world with a Women’s Health cover at 45, a decision she made specifically because she recognized the newness of the opportunity: “Here’s a woman, 45, being able to show her body. It’s not like before, when it was just young girls,” she told the magazine.

Erika Jayne

Erika Jayne has made a business out of dressing up her body in barely-there outfits for her shows, but sometimes nothing at all speaks the loudest. Argue with Jayne’s taste all you want, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has an enviable figure.

Lizzo

“Paint me like ya French bitch,” says Lizzo, elegantly paraphrasing Kate Winslet’s breathlessly uttered line in Titanic. Naked and sprawled across a red velvet couch, Lizzo is deserving of several portraits drawn by a blushing Leonardo DiCaprio.

Josh Brolin

Okay Josh Brolin! In an ad for Prevail Activewear, Josh and Kathryn go all in on flexing it as they make fun of (we think?) people who are too into the gym. Honestly, whatever Brolin’s doing exercise-wise is working — and on full display.

Emily Ratajkowski

Okay, we’re not blowing any minds with this one. For better or for worse, Ratajkowski’s body has been at the forefront of her image since she broke through in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video. In a recent essay for The Cut, however, Ratajkowski gave compelling insight into how she’s reckoned with this commodification of her image. The model is something of an expert when it comes to the realm of naked pictures: how they’re multiplied, branded, and sold, and what it means to truly own them.

Kourtney Kardashian

We’re pretty sure Kris Jenner doesn’t let you collect your paycheck unless you have a nude in pending posts on Instagram (jk!). But seriously, the whole family sure loves to pose in the buff.

Ricky Martin

Who says only women get to post their nudes? Ricky Martin teased fans with a naked shot that shows *nearly* everything except for a strategically placed towel.

Sia

When Sia heard that naked photos of her had been hacked and were making the rounds on the internet, she decided to take the air out of the tires of that market, real fast.

“Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans,” she wrote in 2017. “Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!”

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga set out to push buttons and explore the taboo with her music, and nudity is kind of the least scandalous thing she’s done with her time in the spotlight (meat dress, anyone?). But anyway, here are some 2018 shots of naked Gaga (with strategic blurs to avoid the fearsome female nip).

Chelsea Handler

Comedian Chelsea Handler’s nude is hilariously no-frills. The outfit? Nothing but knee socks. The backdrop? A messy vanity. The pose? One hand clapped over the groin. The Kar-Jenners could never.

Amber Rose

Imma post this one more time for the haters 😍🌳🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9U2nE8z4Yh — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

“Imma post this one more time for the haters,” Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose wrote on Twitter in 2017 along with a full-frontal shot of herself in a bikini top, fur jacket, and thick diamond choker. And lo, the haters hated — while Rose’s fan count went way up.

Kendall Jenner

In line with Instagram’s perfectly normal rule that “female nipples” constitute nudity while the rest of one’s naked body does not, Kendall Jenner was careful to censor away this picture’s lewder elements. Thanks to the model’s quick hand, the Instagram community was spared the vulgarity of seeing nudity on its feed. Phew!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Hey, pregnant supermodels deserve to get naked too. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley rocked her baby bump like haute couture in this artsy black-and-white nude documenting her pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner

“Vacation mode” indeed. Kylie Jenner’s hat is doing all the work in this naked snap, which leaves her face covered up but puts her body on full display.

Kim Kardashian West

The first naked video of Kim that circulated may have been a leak — but the many, many nudes Kim has published since then are all her own doing. This sexual pic shows the KKW Beauty founder lounging naked on a bed and covering her nipples as an ad for her new makeup line.

Demi Lovato

When Demi Lovato fans thought she was having nude photos circulated around the internet, she was quick to set the rumors straight — and clarify that nudity actually wasn’t a problem for her, as she’d already done a 2015 Vanity Fair cover nude.

“I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture. It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage,” she tweeted. “Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before.”

To review: when celebrities have nude photos leaked against their will or accidentally post them, don’t look! They don’t want you to, and you should respect their wishes. And besides, why wouldn’t you just look at these hot pics instead?

Before you go, click here to see which other stars got naked on camera.

