While Chris Evans’ NSFW nude shot and Cardi B’s naked upload were both “oops” moments for the stars, there’s no denying that naked picture taboo is at an all-time low in Hollywood and beyond, thanks to the work of La La Land’s most enterprising celebrities. Call it the rise of the Kardashians or the rise of the internet (one and the same, really), but a nude picture just doesn’t have the same scandal factor it used to, especially when so many stars are choosing to proudly share their own shots. From fully nude photoshoots to targeted social media shares to getting ahead of another threatened leak, these celebrities have all shared their naked photos (on purpose) for the world to see — and helped pave the way for moments like Evans’ screen recording to be way less mortifying.
Here’s a definitive list of stars who have stripped down and hit “send.”
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham first broke barriers posing nude as a plus-size model and shattering discriminatory ideas of what it meant to be sexy. Next, she detailed her pregnancy journey in just as much naked detail. Iconic.
Céline Dion
Here's a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances (in Las Vegas and on her current "mini-tour" of Europe). She performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtseying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet (and often with handlers). For Celine's orders, the houses send teams to Nevada for typically three fittings, before the garments are ultimately finished in her local, private atelier. Armani Prive, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Versace…only a partial list. Everyone, basically. In Vegas, Velcro panels are added to allow for her ribcage to expand or for a quick outfit change. Micro straps of elasticized chiffon prevent a slit from becoming a sloppy situation mid-squat. Shoes—always heels, never platforms—are ordered one size smaller (she is normally a 38) and refitted with metal shanks. Says Celine, "We have to make haute couture industrial." And, more enigmatically: "The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes." Which is to say: the haute couture, with all its fragility and handcraft, has to perform professionally for Ms. Dion. And privately as well. Years ago, Celine bought a classic little black dress from the Christian Dior atelier when the house was overseen by John Galliano. It is simple, falling to mid calf, and narrow as can be with just a hint of stretch. It requires a minimum of jewelry, a statement bracelet or perhaps one of the major diamond rings she designed with her late husband Rene Angelil: two pear cuts set in a wide pave band, or two hearts of diamond and emerald abstractly interlocking, on a cushion of yet more diamonds. This LBD forces you to walk one foot in front of the other. This is a dress Celine knows well and clearly loves, the simplest evocation of the private luxury of couture and the total antithesis of the red carpet hoopla that attends the union of fashion and celebrity. It is also the dress she wore to Rene's funeral. #CelineTakesCouture Photo by @sophfei.
In 2017, Dion bared it all for an intimate Vogue snap featuring her totally naked sitting on a dressing room chair with her legs crossed. The smokey eye and kicked over knee-high python boots are set dressing for Dion’s aura: high drama, high mystery, all diva.
John Legend
Okay, technically wife Chrissy shared this for him, but we’re sure she got John’s full consent for this eye-opening pic of him totally naked.
Demi Moore
Demi Moore’s naked and pregnant Vanity Fair cover shot by Annie Leibovitz caused an uproar in 1991 — and nearly 30 years later, we still can’t stop talking about it. Now that’s what you call lasting power.
Gwyneth Paltrow
A good reason to show your birthday suit? A real live birthday, of course. Gwyneth Paltrow definitively proved that she’s still sexy from head to toe with a naked, sunlit photo in her garden — about which daughter Apple wasn’t exactly thrilled.
Chrissy Teigen
When you’re a swimsuit model, lounging around in next to nothing is all part of the job. But our years of seeing Teigen’s naked pics have also shown us that this model is more comfortable in her naked skin than most.
Brooke Burke
Going for it! 😊 | it took me a bit to get the courage to post. This female curated shoot which represents many things for me. Vulnerability, sensuality, confidence. Yaaasss we can be sexy strong and YES you can tone, sculpt & reshape your beautiful body at every age. @sarahorbanicphotos 📷 thank you for celebrating women and encouraging me to be brave‼️@isabellesabelstyle u forgot my pants! @makeupbynikkilarose 💋 #womanswoman MUSE @doveshore legs by @brookeburkebody
In 2019, former Playboy model Brooke Burke shared a bottomless photo to celebrate gorgeous bodies at every age — though she admits it took her “a bit to get the courage to post.”
Justin Bieber
In 2016, Justin Bieber kept things simple with a lakeside photo of his bare behind. “Dat ass doe,” he wrote, poking fun at an otherwise totally vulnerable photo.
Sofia Vergara
Introducing our first-ever global Naked Issue, starring the one and only @sofiavergara! 🙌 "Here's a woman, 45, being able to show her body," she says of posing for our September cover. "It's not like before, when it was just young girls." Head to WomensHealthMag.com for the full story and pick up the issue on newsstands everywhere August 8!
Sofia Vergara shared her first-ever full nude with the world with a Women’s Health cover at 45, a decision she made specifically because she recognized the newness of the opportunity: “Here’s a woman, 45, being able to show her body. It’s not like before, when it was just young girls,” she told the magazine.
Erika Jayne
Mikey made me do it … Miami nights 🙌🏻 1. This is my pre DWTS body🦄 2. I am not currently in Miami but am in NYC 3. I posted this knowing most of you would be judgmental and couldn't resist a chance to tear me down and I was right. 4. Go be offended at your own life. 5. I'm living my life to the fullest. ❤️
Erika Jayne has made a business out of dressing up her body in barely-there outfits for her shows, but sometimes nothing at all speaks the loudest. Argue with Jayne’s taste all you want, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has an enviable figure.
Lizzo
“Paint me like ya French bitch,” says Lizzo, elegantly paraphrasing Kate Winslet’s breathlessly uttered line in Titanic. Naked and sprawled across a red velvet couch, Lizzo is deserving of several portraits drawn by a blushing Leonardo DiCaprio.
Josh Brolin
Prevail Activewear. @prevailactivewear. An apparel which induces total insanity, enables you to talk in tongues, and uber-familiarizes you with your package. Our goal is to live in the gym, never leave, consume only from shaker bottles, and pose in front of a myriad of mirrors until we melt from narcissism gigantica. Our hope is that we sell everything so we'll be left with nothing to wear. #helpusreachourgoal #forthekids #insanitypreferred #cableswole #prevailactivewear #weprevail #AUG1STLAUNCH @kathrynbrolin @midheavendenim
Okay Josh Brolin! In an ad for Prevail Activewear, Josh and Kathryn go all in on flexing it as they make fun of (we think?) people who are too into the gym. Honestly, whatever Brolin’s doing exercise-wise is working — and on full display.
Emily Ratajkowski
Okay, we’re not blowing any minds with this one. For better or for worse, Ratajkowski’s body has been at the forefront of her image since she broke through in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video. In a recent essay for The Cut, however, Ratajkowski gave compelling insight into how she’s reckoned with this commodification of her image. The model is something of an expert when it comes to the realm of naked pictures: how they’re multiplied, branded, and sold, and what it means to truly own them.
Kourtney Kardashian
We’re pretty sure Kris Jenner doesn’t let you collect your paycheck unless you have a nude in pending posts on Instagram (jk!). But seriously, the whole family sure loves to pose in the buff.
Ricky Martin
Who says only women get to post their nudes? Ricky Martin teased fans with a naked shot that shows *nearly* everything except for a strategically placed towel.
Sia
When Sia heard that naked photos of her had been hacked and were making the rounds on the internet, she decided to take the air out of the tires of that market, real fast.
“Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans,” she wrote in 2017. “Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!”
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga set out to push buttons and explore the taboo with her music, and nudity is kind of the least scandalous thing she’s done with her time in the spotlight (meat dress, anyone?). But anyway, here are some 2018 shots of naked Gaga (with strategic blurs to avoid the fearsome female nip).
Chelsea Handler
Comedian Chelsea Handler’s nude is hilariously no-frills. The outfit? Nothing but knee socks. The backdrop? A messy vanity. The pose? One hand clapped over the groin. The Kar-Jenners could never.
Amber Rose
Imma post this one more time for the haters 😍🌳🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9U2nE8z4Yh
— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017
“Imma post this one more time for the haters,” Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose wrote on Twitter in 2017 along with a full-frontal shot of herself in a bikini top, fur jacket, and thick diamond choker. And lo, the haters hated — while Rose’s fan count went way up.
Kendall Jenner
In line with Instagram’s perfectly normal rule that “female nipples” constitute nudity while the rest of one’s naked body does not, Kendall Jenner was careful to censor away this picture’s lewder elements. Thanks to the model’s quick hand, the Instagram community was spared the vulgarity of seeing nudity on its feed. Phew!
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Hey, pregnant supermodels deserve to get naked too. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley rocked her baby bump like haute couture in this artsy black-and-white nude documenting her pregnancy.
Kylie Jenner
“Vacation mode” indeed. Kylie Jenner’s hat is doing all the work in this naked snap, which leaves her face covered up but puts her body on full display.
Kim Kardashian West
The first naked video of Kim that circulated may have been a leak — but the many, many nudes Kim has published since then are all her own doing. This sexual pic shows the KKW Beauty founder lounging naked on a bed and covering her nipples as an ad for her new makeup line.
Demi Lovato
When Demi Lovato fans thought she was having nude photos circulated around the internet, she was quick to set the rumors straight — and clarify that nudity actually wasn’t a problem for her, as she’d already done a 2015 Vanity Fair cover nude.
“I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture. It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage,” she tweeted. “Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before.”
To review: when celebrities have nude photos leaked against their will or accidentally post them, don’t look! They don’t want you to, and you should respect their wishes. And besides, why wouldn’t you just look at these hot pics instead?
