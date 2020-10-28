Salma Hayek is at it again — posting smoking hot photos of herself on Instagram. To be honest, no one is delivering fall vibes quite like her. Her most recent picture is so chic, ugh, who looks like this while picking out pumpkins?!

In the new snap, the 54-year-old can be seen surrounding herself in the ultimate fall decor of colorful gourds, squashes, and pumpkins. Instead of giving us a country vibe with her wardrobe, she is glammed out to the max with a sultry black leather skirt, accessorizing with a burgundy hat, scarf, purse, and booties.

To top off her look, she gazes straight at the camera through her rose-tinted sunglasses. Hayek captioned the post, “Pumpkin Season 🎃 ✨ La temporada de calabazas. 🎃.” We wish our pumpkin season looked this good!

Hayek has always had a refreshing perspective about beauty — whether it’s a stunning makeup-free photo or embracing her 54-year old body — she’s not shy about aging gracefully.

“People often say that ‘beauty is in the eye of the beholder,’ and I say that the most liberating thing about beauty is realizing that you are the beholder, she told Glamour. “This empowers us to find beauty in places where others have not dared to look, including inside ourselves.”

Hayek’s photos echo her beauty beliefs and always focus in on her natural beauty while letting her inner confidence shine through — aka the best way to look at life, right?

