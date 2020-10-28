Worth the Wait! How Blake Shelton Pulled Off Gwen Stefani’s Dream Proposal

After five long years of toying with our emotions, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are finally tying the knot! The couple announced the news of their engagement this week, and the proposal details are just now starting to trickle through — but it’s already clear that Shelton’s proposal was every bit worth the wait. Between Stefani’s custom engagement ring, the intimate setting, and Shelton honoring an old-school proposal tradition that was important to the No Doubt singer, it’s perfectly clear why Shelton waited until this moment: so he could give Stefani the proposal she’d always dreamed of and so deserved.

While we never would have pegged Stefani as caring about this tradition, it turns out that Shelton called Stefani’s dad to ask for her hand in marriage before proposing, a step he knew would be meaningful to his now-fiancée. Less surprisingly, he went all out on the bling, proposing with a $500k six-carat custom rock, per Brilliant Earth’s quote to Us Weekly.

“Blake had the ring custom-designed, and asked permission from her dad before asking Gwen,” a source told Us. “It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it.”

We also hear Shelton literally got down on one knee and that it happened in his cabin in Oklahoma, all of which is intimate and darling — but the biggest question is, of course, why they waited so long. To understand that, you have to remember the context of their relationship, another source claims. Stefani and Shelton were both coming out of divorces and not looking for a commitment when they first met. The decision to take things slow and steady has been there from day one.

“Blake has been the one who wanted to take it slow in the beginning but recently he decided it was time,” the source tells Entertainment Tonight. “During the pandemic, they’ve had lots of downtime together and he truly saw the importance of spending life with the person you love. Gwen takes marriage very seriously and was disappointed that her first marriage [to Gavin Rossdale] didn’t work out. She wasn’t in a hurry because she wanted to ensure Blake was ready.”

“The pandemic has given them both the time they needed to slow down and just appreciate and love each other,” the source added.

Happiness looks good on these two, and we can’t wait for the wedding.

